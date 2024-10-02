Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,900,000. Waystar comprises 0.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth $8,171,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at $106,468,000.
Waystar Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Waystar stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
