Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vital Energy worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VTLE opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

