Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,000. Visa comprises about 2.4% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $277.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.07. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

