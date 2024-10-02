Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.3% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

