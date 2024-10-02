Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.