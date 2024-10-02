Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,951 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,842 shares during the period. Glacier Bancorp accounts for about 3.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Glacier Bancorp worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,611,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,450,000 after purchasing an additional 103,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after buying an additional 724,089 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

