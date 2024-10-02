Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.39

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $16.29. Gladstone Commercial shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 215,252 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $646.87 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -631.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

