Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 119,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 145,734 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $534.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

