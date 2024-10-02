Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.77

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $14.76. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 406,313 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $537.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $13,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

