Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,749,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,644,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $711,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $724,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,242. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in eXp World by 551.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

