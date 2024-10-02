Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Position Raised by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $644.73 million, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

