Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.24

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 287091813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

