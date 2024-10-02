Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 688,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 194,899 shares.The stock last traded at $54.83 and had previously closed at $54.89.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.