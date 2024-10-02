Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.41

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 984783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gogo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 145.01%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gogo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Articles

