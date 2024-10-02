Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.83

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 14782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

