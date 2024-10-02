Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4185 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ GPIQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $49.81.
About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
