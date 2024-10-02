Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3472 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. 55,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $49.40.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.