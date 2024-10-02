Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3472 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. 55,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $49.40.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.