Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $393,000 in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 516,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 78,712 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,726,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,726,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.