Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $430,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WST opened at $299.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

