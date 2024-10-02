Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New $557,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,073,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

