Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,915,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $154,725,779.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 802,668,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,721,473,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,915,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $154,725,779.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 802,668,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,721,473,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,942,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,785,202,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.12.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

