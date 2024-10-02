Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE CCJ opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

