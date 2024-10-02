Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.84

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grafton Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.