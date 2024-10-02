Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.