Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.12. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 1,189 shares.

Gray Television Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $718.75 million, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.