Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares trading hands.
Great Lakes Graphite Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.
Great Lakes Graphite Company Profile
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Lakes Graphite
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.