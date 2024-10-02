Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading Up 15.7%

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). Approximately 4,977,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average daily volume of 368,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.12 ($0.01).

Great Southern Copper Stock Up 15.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.63.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

