Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,705,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 64,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Guardant Health Trading Down 3.6 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

