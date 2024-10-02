Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GUG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

