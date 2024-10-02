Guggenheim Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $110.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.61. 23,053,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,704,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 150,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $887,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 180.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 625.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 66,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 46,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

