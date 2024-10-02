Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GOF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 480,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,472. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

