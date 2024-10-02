Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of GOF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 480,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,472. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
