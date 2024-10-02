Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 64,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

