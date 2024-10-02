Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) versus Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skeena Resources and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harmony Gold Mining 3 0 0 0 1.00

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.79%. Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential downside of 54.63%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -100.68% -67.90% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skeena Resources and Harmony Gold Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($1.02) -8.41 Harmony Gold Mining $61.38 billion 0.11 $459.40 million $1.17 9.04

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Skeena Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

