Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,119,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

ROUS opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.