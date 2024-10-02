HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading Up 5.2%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.19 and last traded at $113.02. Approximately 84,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 137,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

HCI Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

