Head to Head Analysis: First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

First Republic Bank and Nordea Bank Abp are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8,307.7%. Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Republic Bank and Nordea Bank Abp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordea Bank Abp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A Nordea Bank Abp 19.60% 16.82% 0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Nordea Bank Abp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Nordea Bank Abp $26.00 billion 1.55 $5.31 billion $1.55 7.44

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats First Republic Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and cards and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates & Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, capital market products, and securities services to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset & Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. It also offers account-based products, such as lending and deposit; project finance services, asset-based financing through leasing, hire purchase, and factoring, as well as sales to finance partners, such as dealers, vendors, and retailers; financial instruments or arrangement for financial instruments, including currencies, commodities, stocks, and bonds; and asset management, including investment funds, discretionary management, portfolio advice, equity trading, and pension accounts, as well as life insurance and pension products and services. Nordea Bank Abp was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

