Head-To-Head Contrast: Gold Royalty (GROY) and Its Competitors

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gold Royalty to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Royalty and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Royalty Competitors 1115 3601 4455 117 2.38

Dividends

Gold Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 167.64%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.15%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than its competitors.

Gold Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Gold Royalty pays out -5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of -14.2% and pay out -896.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40% Gold Royalty Competitors -40.63% -8.14% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Royalty and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $6.50 million -$26.76 million -8.06 Gold Royalty Competitors $4.55 billion -$67.75 million 3.28

Gold Royalty’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Royalty competitors beat Gold Royalty on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

