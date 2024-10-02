Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 174.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $384,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $178.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $179.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

