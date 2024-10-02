Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $271.91 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $271,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,559,000 after buying an additional 497,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 113,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,120,000 after acquiring an additional 325,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 355,962 shares of company stock worth $331,267,535 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $884.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $840.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $896.62 and its 200 day moving average is $845.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

