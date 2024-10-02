Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $244,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

TXN opened at $201.60 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

