Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,741,146 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,741,146 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $355,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

TRP opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 144.85%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

