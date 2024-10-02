Healthcare Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:HTIBP)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

HTIBP stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.