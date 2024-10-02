Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Helen of Troy has set its FY25 guidance at $7.00-7.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-7.500 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helen of Troy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Helen of Troy

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.