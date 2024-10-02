Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Shares of Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) were up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 116,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 78,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.21.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

Further Reading

