Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Down 0.7%

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Get Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF stock. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000. Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Essex LLC owned 3.66% of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.