Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,473 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $258.21 billion, a PE ratio of 234.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

