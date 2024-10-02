Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

AVUV stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.