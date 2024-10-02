Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,409,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,570 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,764,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,688,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 83,623 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSCP opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $431.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

