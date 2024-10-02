Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,560,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $6,329,000. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $13,155,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $262.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.23. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $264.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

