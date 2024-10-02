Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 44,739 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,739 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HP by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,398 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,513 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 19.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

